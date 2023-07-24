This month, three people died and two others overdosed at the Praxis addictions treatment facility in Mishawaka.
Since Praxis opened last year, there have been at least nine suspected overdoses, two reported rapes, a stabbing and reports of a sexual assault at the treatment facility. And while fellow patients were dying and being victimized, between 125 and 160 patients who regularly fill the beds at Praxis were still expected to work on their treatment.
They were expected to overcome a disease often brought on by trauma. Some of those patients were ordered into treatment by the Court. One former colleague of mine told me her son was court-ordered into a program at Praxis, but never got the treatment there that was ordered.
According to the Center for Disease Control, drug overdoses in this country accounted for 109,680 lives lost last year. SAMSA, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service’s Administration, estimates that 21.9% of the population used illicit drugs in 2021; that comes out to over 61 million Americans using illicit drugs in a single year.
This is a crisis. It is not a crisis that can be swept under the carpet, nor is the treatment of those mired in the horrors of addiction something that can be loosely monitored. Too many lives depend on the effectiveness of addictions treatment and so do countless families.
Regulation is not a government plot to slow the economy and take jobs. Regulation is a means to create public protection where market forces cannot provide that protection in a timely manner. Three deaths in one month and two other overdoses demand, at the very least, that the State of Indiana try to figure out why this happened and then determine if additional regulation can be fashioned to diminish the risk of future tragedies.
Indiana should be proactive in this matter so that it does not have to be simply reactive when the next man or woman dies of an overdose while in care. One treatment provider told me that when she was young half of her classmates lived with one parent because of divorce; now children live with one parent because the other parent has died of addiction. This is unacceptable in a country that claims to value family above all.
Addiction crosses political lines. It has struck a Democratic President’s son and a right-wing talk show host. Addiction covers the socio-economic spectrum from the sons and daughters of doctors, lawyers, and investment bankers to the homeless.
I have seen mothers knowing that they are facing the loss of their children relapse over and over, ultimately losing their children forever. Addiction has a tight grip on its victims and treatment must be effective to win the battle over addiction’s grasp.
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that “addiction is not a moral failing; it is a disease.” And we need to step up our game in the treatment of that disease. To do that a more educated and aggressive government oversight is also necessary to keep patients safe.
There are good treatment programs available locally. While we wait for the government to act, it is important that patients and their families research the options before a family member is admitted to any facility.
Look at the reviews online, remembering that some places hide negative reviews. Check Facebook. Check with the Better Business Bureau. Call the facility you are considering for yourself or a loved one and ask questions. Check on the facility even if it is court ordered. And remember that treatment outcomes are better when an addict has the support of someone who cares.
We should all care.