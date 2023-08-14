For forty years, Ed Ernstes was a fixture in local television news.
He covered Elkhart County for WSBT. When we met for tea, more than one person stopped to talk to Ed; they still recognize him even though he retired two years ago. Retired, Ed has made his way into the movies. A move that started while he was still covering the news.
Ed Ernstes’ first time in a film was as an extra in the movie Hoosiers. He got the bug with that first film and has since been in over 75 films or television series, with 29 credited roles. Through his hard work and involvement in Mid America Filmmakers, Ed has appeared in roles as a priest, a lawyer, a judge, a wizard, a hit man, a detective, a television reporter, talk show host, and that guy in the background walking across the street behind the stars of the show. They say “there are no small parts, only small actors,” and Ed has a big presence on and off the screen.
Ed worked in films on weekends while reporting for WSBT. Typically, he worked in the movies between 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Then back to work on Monday reporting the news. Since retirement, film has become Ed’s focus. He calls acting his “happy place.” He says that it is the place he “most loves to be.” It is his second act.
Meg Sauer remembers getting in trouble as a child because she sang in class. She stopped singing while working in journalism and as the Chief Communications Officers at School City in Mishawaka.
Now retired, you can see her almost every Thursday night singing at the Diloreto Club in Mishawaka. She says that singing rock and roll with a band was something she always wanted to do. So, in retirement, she took voice lessons and she sings. She says that music makes her happy and people seem to enjoy it when she sings. Retirement has been an opportunity to create joy.
Both Meg and Ed retired in 2021. According to the Pew Research Center, there was a spike in retirement that year. In 2021, the ranks of retirees 55 and older grew by 3.5 million people.
Wayne Goodling was already in the ranks of retirees in 2021; he retired in 1999. Wayne wrote his first poem as a teenager, when JFK was killed and he got a thank you from Kennedy’s widow. He never wrote poetry during his career as a social worker, but since his retirement, he has written more than 600 poems and published three books. He says that his friends and loved ones always knew he was a poet. Retirement allowed him to discover what he calls “an essential part of who I am.” He plans to never stop writing.
A study conducted by Harris Polling found that 92% of those retirees polled said that the key to a successful retirement is having a purpose. I would argue that a big part of that purpose is figuring out what to do in the time we have left, our second act.
There is something creative in us all. Retirement is an opportunity to find it and create our masterpiece.
When we are working, often more than 40 hours a week, when we commute, often too far and too long, it is hard to do the things we love. It is hard to even figure out the things we love.
Retirement is the second act. It is the opportunity to find what is essential and it is an opportunity to make a difference through the passions we discover and show to the world.
It is a chance to create joy.