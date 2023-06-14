The Goshen Theater is bringing the South Bend Civic Theatre to town on Juneteenth for a theatrical performance that tells the story of the “Mother of the Blues” in the August Wilson play “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
In this story as in all his 10 plays, Wilson is not afraid to talk about racism and the legacy of slavery. In “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” he shows the obstacles faced by Black musicians in 1927. The musicians want to be paid in cash because no bank in Chicago was willing to cash a check for a Black man and the songs they wrote were never their own.
Theater has always been a place to preach and teach, as well as a place to entertain. The Ryman Auditorium, once the home of the Grand Ole Opry, exclusively hosted preachers and politicians until it was taken over by a visionary woman in 1920 who also wanted to bring the music and stories of the best artists in the world to the stage. Lin-Manuel Miranda told a story of a young Alexander Hamilton. One of the most famous lines in the show that helped propel the much-acclaimed musical to 11 Tonys was uttered by Hamilton and the Marquis de Lafayette, both immigrants. They said “immigrants, we get the job done.” Dear Evan Hanson used an emotional rollercoaster of tears and songs to teach about the epidemic of teen suicide. And Jeff Daniels’ revival of Atticus Finch on Broadway showed the difficulty of taking a stand and doing the right thing.
The theater teaches and preaches and the depth of the art can help us cross the divisions that keep us separated. My artist son says that is because artists are honest. Their only job is to paint, or write, or sculpt the truth they see around them. Art gives us a window that lets us see the soul, feel the pain and the joy of another person. It helps to create empathy and understanding.
August Wilson is one of America’s most popular playwrights. His work earned him two Pulitzer Prizes, a Tony, seven New York Drama Critics Circle Awards and 23 honorary degrees. August Wilson never finished school. Growing up he was the only Black student his class and dropped out because of the constant racial slurs directed toward him. Instead of school, August Wilson went to the library and read and read, until he wrote. The stories of his plays are personal. And they are provocative. His 10 plays show the mutating legacy of slavery in America. In his writing, Wilson once said, he was “trying to affirm the value of blacks and demonstrate their humanity.”
There is a shortage today of valuing the humanity of those who don’t look like us or think like us or vote like us. There is a shortage today of valuing the humanity of people who disagree with us. The art of August Wilson gives the audience a chance to get a glimpse inside the lives of a group of people who are simply doing what all people do, just trying to live life the best they can. In the case of August Wilson’s characters, however, they live a life while struggling with slavery’s legacy. The glimpse into their lives is important, not just to the black men and women who fight the demons of slavery’s legacy daily, but to all Americans. It is important if we are truly going to be “one nation under God,” truly going to stay strong as a nation and if we are to avoid the atrocities of the past.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” will be performed this Monday at the Goshen Theater at 7 p.m. It cost me $35 to watch the play when it was performed in South Bend. In Goshen, admission is free. It is a gift to the community. The play is gritty, beautiful, well performed, thought provoking, insightful and worth your time. See you there.