So, I am taking my dogs for a walk in Pringle Park.
What a great park! I have never been the only park-goer there. It is a park that is always alive with activity. During the day, people walk and run. Small children play. In the afternoon there is soccer practice and soccer games, there is an exercise class in the pavilion, football, a splash pad, volleyball, parties, there is baseball and at all times of the day many of us walk our dogs.
The inconvenient reality of dogs is that most of the time when you take them for a walk, dogs will relieve themselves. I was recently in Wilmington, North Carolina and saw the perfect sign that sums up dogs and the responsibility of their owners.
The sign said, “Poop happens. Just pick it up.” Another sign said, “If your pet poops, scoop.”
For the record, I always scoop. Or if I am walking the dogs with my husband, he gets the job. During our recent walk, the dogs did their business, and while my husband was in the process of scooping another walker passed by and said “thanks.” She added that most people don’t pick up.
Wilmington, North Carolina is not the only place with signs. Walk along the trails in Goshen and there are signs that say “Pick up after your dogs. Thank you.” Attached to the signs are bags to aid in the pick-up and there are garbage cans where you can deposit the bag when used. That means you don’t even have to buy bags for $5.59 from Amazon, $5.48 from Walmart, $4.99 from Chewy, or $3.99 from Tractor Supply.
It is not expensive to do the right thing and if you walk along the trails in Goshen, it is free to scoop up after your dog. Nonetheless, on any walk I take in Goshen I can’t help but notice that there is a lot of poop. It is on the sidewalk or in the grass next to the sidewalk. It is there. And it is not a pleasant reflection on the place where we live.
When I worked for the court in Elkhart, I would occasionally walk to lunch with another judge. When he saw litter on the streets, he would stop, pick it up and take it to the nearest trash can because he cared about the community we live in. I always admired that.
We should all care about the community we live in. The community is our house. It is where we live. It reflects who we are.
Walking a dog represents great power. Dog walking has the power to bring joy, the power to get us out of the house, to move and enter the world around us, the power to laugh as you watch your dog read the messages left by other dogs along the way.
But as they say in Spiderman, “with great power comes great responsibility.” That responsibility for a dog owner is to pick up after your pet. The community belongs to us all. It is our house. The parks, the paths and sidewalks are where we walk our dogs, where a toddler learns to walk and falls along the way and tries again, children ride bikes, it is where we journey to see the sights and sounds of where we live. We all have a responsibility to keep it clean.
And if necessary, we have the responsibility to scoop.