According to an Associated Press poll, nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the government is not doing enough to fight climate change.
The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, says that “our fragile planet is hanging by a thread, and we are knocking on the door of climate catastrophe.” According to the World Economic Forum, 2023 is on track to be the hottest year on record. In Phoenix temperatures soared above 110 degrees Fahrenheit for more than 20 consecutive days.
Agriculture is an important part of Indiana’s economy, contributing nearly 5 percent of the state’s gross domestic product and producing more than 107,000 jobs. According to Purdue University’s non-partisan climate change research center, scientists project that the annual statewide temperatures will increase by 5 to 6 degrees by mid-century. According to the report the exact increase in temperature is “depending on the amount of heat-trapping gases released into the atmosphere by human activities.” The Purdue report says that warmer overnight temperatures in Indiana have already contributed to reduced corn yields over the last decade and could continue to do so.
Scientists warn us we are facing a climate crisis. But it is not surprising that most of us do not believe that state and federal governments are doing enough. When I was in law school studying statutes, one law professor told us that statutes were deliberately written to confuse so that legislators and bureaucrats on all sides of an issue could claim victory. Climate change is nuanced and complex. There is simply too much work to be done and too many sides on the many issues of our climate for elected officials to please everyone.
So, our State and Federal governments don’t act, or act only minimally.
That means the rest of us need to act.
The international campaign Act Now advocates that we should all be informed and speak up, urging governments and employers in our respective communities to act toward a sustainable future.
In Goshen, action has begun. The City of Goshen has a Climate Action Plan that includes an inventory of current emissions, emission reduction goals, the identification of potential climate vulnerabilities, strategies to mitigate vulnerabilities and an implementation strategy. The city should be held to that plan.
Local employer Viewrail is a small business leader in the area of environmental sustainability. Viewrail employs 400 people in the manufacture of building products. Company founder Len Morris, says the company is on track toward the goal of generating 75 percent of necessary electricity through renewable energy, much of it solar.
The company has also made a targeted effort to improve transportation costs through greater efficiencies, they have improved manufacturing efficiency, reduced the use of plastics, reduced water usage and are recycling everything. Additionally, more than seventy percent of the company’s raw materials are sourced from suppliers less than 50 miles away.
Viewrail’s Len Morris says his business focuses on the environment because it is good business and it makes sense. He says that coal-generated electricity is not just an environmental issue; the current system of supplying power cannot keep up with demand. Morris says he is a former farmer and likes to be in charge and wants to be self-sufficient. He says taking action that is friendly to the environment gives him greater control of his business operation. In other words, taking control of environmental variables is good for business.
Taking greater control is something that we all must do when it comes to our environment. A lot has been done locally. We should be proud.
But there is so much more to be done by the government, the private sector and each of us individually.