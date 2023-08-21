Vince Turner and I have crossed paths more than once.
Although at different times, we both worked at the same radio station in Fort Wayne. We shared co-workers and radio tall tales. While Vince worked at Bashor Children’s Home, I was working in the Elkhart County Juvenile Court; in those roles we both made an effort to better the lives of troubled children.
From that point our paths stopped crossing; Vince went into banking, contributing for 12 years to the entrepreneurial side of the community. He ran for public office. And now semi-retired, Vince has worked for the Goshen Chamber of Commerce for the past two years hosting a podcast.
That’s where we caught up. In every role Vince Turner has held, he has succeeded. And in every role, he has made a difference in the community where we live.
Vince says that one of the keys to each of the positions he has held has been listening. Listening, he says, is something that is underrated and undervalued. In fact, my husband always told our children, you have two ears and one mouth, so you better be listening more than you speak. As Vince Turner has made a mark from local media to the nonprofit sector to the business community, listening is a big part of his success.
Vince Turner began his life in Los Angeles, in the care of his grandparents. The family moved to Indiana and when family circumstances changed and his grandparents were no longer able to care for him, Vince moved into foster care. I would argue that that too is a key to his success.
Children who struggle with life’s traumas and road bumps are often stronger than the rest of us. Yet too often, too many write such children off. Too often such children are considered “throwaway” kids and the adults around them don’t even give them a chance. In Vince’s case a teacher not only gave him a chance but became a life-long mentor.
Vince credits his success to a government teacher in school in Columbia City named Jim Thompson. When Vince was at a crossroad, the teacher sat him down and told him, “I understand you are going through difficult circumstances. You can choose to let those circumstances dictate where you go or you can choose to rise above them. And if you rise above them, I will be there to support you.”
Vince rose above the cards he was dealt, and Jim Thompson remained a mentor and friend for 50 years. Thompson’s son described that Jim Thompson would drive the county roads from Columbia City just so he could hear Vince calling games on local radio. Thompson supported Vince.
And in his honor Vince and his wife, Pat, have established a scholarship in Jim Thompson’s name.
Jim Thompson and a community rallied around Vince Turner and it changed a life. The community needs to rally around every child. Vince will tell you there are a lot of Vince Turners out there, children who need someone to appreciate and support who they are, support their dreams and then help them find their way. But Vince will also tell you that while there are a lot of children in need, there aren’t enough Jim Thompsons.
People often ask me how I was able to spend 20 years working in juvenile court. There were days of tears, but more often there were days of hope and the opportunity to give a child a boost up. That is what Elkhart County does best; it gives children a chance.
And Vince Turner and his tremendous contribution to our community is an example of why a chance and community support is so important. Every child needs someone who cares.