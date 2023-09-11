Goshen singer/songwriter Sadie Gustafson-Zook began performing music in Goshen as a fiddle player in the family band at the age of six.
She says that she always wanted to be a musician, in part because she liked the affirmation that comes with performance. She wrote her first song in fifth grade. She says she wrote a song to sort through the feelings she had over an event that happened on the school playground. The writing helped.
Since writing her first song and later graduating from Goshen College, Gustafson-Zook has released three albums. She is now about to record a fourth album. In 2022, she won or placed in three major national folk songwriting competitions, the Kerrville New Folk contest, the writers showcase at the Rocky Mountain Folk Festival and the Leaf Singer-Songwriter Competition presented by NewSong Music.
She has lived in Boston, Nashville, and Seattle, and sampled other cities across the country, including New York City. She said that going back to New York City is still a possibility. But, after a breakup in 2022, she began rethinking options, and she returned home to Goshen.
So far, she has stayed.
While Gustafson-Zook acknowledges that Goshen is culturally “different” from the bigger cities where she has lived, she says that it is a “good creative community.” She points out that the geography here is perfect because Goshen is centrally located within an eight-hour drive of major concert venues across the Midwest. Here, she has family support.
And she notes that this community is far less expensive than the bigger cities where she has lived; that means no roommate is required just to survive. She also likes the fact that Goshen is walkable and is small enough that she can make her ideas come to life.
In Goshen, Gustafson-Zook is becoming a Podcaster. Her podcast, Dear Balladeer, is an advice column that provides answers to advice-seeking listeners through songs. Songwriters, she says, “write to make sense of things,” just like she did in writing her first song as a child. She explains that songwriters are good at advice because they are in touch with emotions.
Songs help to process the writer’s emotions and help process the emotions of those who are listening. So, what Gustafson-Zook does on her show is pose listener questions to her fellow songwriters and the songwriters propose answers through the songs they have written.
Gustafson-Zook then picks the song that best addresses the listener’s problem and plays the song on her show. She also interviews the songwriter. You can find her podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Gustafson-Zook has a beautiful voice, and her own songs are poetry. She plays in Goshen and plays across the country. She says she doesn’t want to be famous, that comes with too much baggage, but she would like to have more people listen to her music. It is worth the listen.
Her voice comes from years of training. With the benefit of her training and education, she is now teaching a class in vocal music at Goshen College. She is hoping to empower younger musicians to go out and follow their dreams, adding to the richness of the community that we live in.
No community is just Main Street and politics. A community is also the artists and the potters and musicians who live here. Gustafson-Zook is hoping to add even more to the creative richness that is already part of Goshen. She has plans for expanding a “social jam” where musicians can gather and enjoy making music together. She has plans for more local concerts.
And maybe . . . she plans to stay.