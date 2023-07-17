Full disclosure; I am a reader.
I am always reading a book. And when passing through a new city or town, I often look for a bookstore. In Charleston, West Virginia where the streets are emptied by the diminishing coal industry, there is Taylor Books which is always full of customers and energy. Traverse City, Michigan has two bookstores that are busy even when the tourists go home. San Francisco has 14 bookstores!
My daughter and her husband both love Borderlands Books in San Francisco because it specializes in science fiction and fantasy. Bookstores give a city life and character. They give a community exposure to new ideas, they challenge and they create a vibrancy that does not exist without a place to find a book and explore.
Goshen has a bookstore.
Fables Bookstore opened in Goshen in July of 2019. It is celebrating its fourth birthday. One of the five owners, Kristin Saner, says that every community needs a bookstore. Bookstores, she says, are “third spaces.” What she means is that bookstores are not home, they are not work, they are places where people can gather, sit, talk and explore ideas.
Saner says that she and her business partners, Veronica Berkey, Brad Weirich, Mark Saner and Gary Berkey, all believe that books are important. They all believe that books and reading can change the world. Books can bring joy and laughter and they can provide the opportunity to get out of the thought silos where we live most of our lives and explore the diverse ideas that live around us.
Books are not politics at Fables. They shouldn’t be politics. There is a sign in the window at Fables that says “we sell banned books.” Kristin Saner says that no customer will walk into the store and agree with every book on the shelves. If customers do agree with every book on the shelf, Saner says, the store is not doing its job.
This week there is a Pride flag in the window at Fables. There are books in the window that include one with the title My Moms Love Me and another called Pride Colors. Saner expects criticism from some segments of the community because of the books currently on display. Books exist to challenge, make us better and make us think. They offer us an expansive view of the world and insight into the diverse community around us.
Goshen wants a bookstore. When the former bookstore in town was about to close, community members got together and strategized how to keep a locally owned store that sold books. Saner says that about twenty people got together in 2019, they donated money and talents to get Fables off the ground. Their efforts worked.
Most of Fables’ books are used, but there are also some of the latest and newest editions among the books sold there. You can easily buy a book on Amazon. They too have the latest and newest editions, but they are not community.
Amazon is not a place to go, not a place to sit and to talk. It is not a “third space.” Amazon doesn’t challenge with their window displays.
Fables has survived the pandemic and survived the competition from Amazon and it is still part of Main Street Goshen. It is still challenging, and still welcoming diversity. Kristen Saner says she wants to be in Goshen. She says the store has a symbiotic relationship with the community. The store enhances the community, but to survive, the community has to buy books.
And in buying books, we think, we grow and that growth makes the community a better place.