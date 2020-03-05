Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain...changing to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.