Pretending a problem doesn’t exist, it turns out, isn’t a good way to solve it.
Nor is searching for someone else — anyone else — to blame for the problem.
Those are the leadership lessons President Donald Trump’s flailing response to the spread of the coronavirus has delivered thus far.
In just days, panic has spread. Schools have closed. Major events have been canceled. And the stock market has seen a record drop.
It’s the sort of moment that calls for presidential leadership.
Think of Franklin Delano Roosevelt saying to the country during the heart of the Great Depression, when as much as a quarter of the nation’s population was jobless, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”
Or Ronald Reagan telling his fellow citizens at a time when inflation was galloping while wages stagnated and many feared that this country’s best years were in the past that a new day was dawning and soon it once again would be “morning in America.”
Theirs were voices that projected calm during chaos.
And confidence.
The great leaders, Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative, know that unreasoning fear is the great enemy of success. People who are too frightened to think straight can’t plan their way through problems, can’t discipline themselves enough to avoid courses of action that often are self-destructive.
Such leaders seek to reassure those they lead that, however great the danger, the country is up to facing it.
To mastering it.
That’s the difficulty for this president.
Donald Trump is good — exceptional, in fact — at stoking fears. There may be no one better in America’s history at transforming resentment into rage and turning anxieties about cultural and economic changes into political weapons.
If there is a threat, real or perceived, to his base, the president will find a way to exploit it.
That is his gift. It is a dark gift, to be sure, but it has elevated him to the highest office in the land.
But it doesn’t serve him — or the nation — well at this moment.
The present crisis calls for him to alleviate rather than alarm, soothe rather than stoke.
And he doesn’t know how to do it.
That’s why his press conference dealing with the galloping coronavirus concerns was such a disaster. When he wasn’t incoherent, he was clueless.
So germophobic himself that he thinks the custom of shaking hands is barbaric and thus he forces aides to troop behind him with buckets of hand sanitizer at public events, President Trump minimized and demeaned the fears of people who worry that their children, their parents and their grandparents might be exposed to a deadly disease that neither they nor medical professionals yet understand. He expressed shock about the number of deaths brought on by the flu — and thus exposed his ignorance of basic public health challenges.
His was not a presidential performance that reassured.
It’s not surprising that he managed to take a moment filled with anxiety and elevate that anxiety to panic and even meltdown, because that is what Donald Trump does.
That is what he is good at.
The difference is that this time he didn’t mean to, because there is no way for him to exploit this fear to aid his own interests. The more angry and frightened people become about the coronavirus, the more the panic imperils President Trump’s political prospects.
That’s why he rages — and allows his minions on Fox News and talk radio to fulminate — about how the coronavirus is a conspiracy by the deep state to undermine his administration. He and they argue that human beings and their loved ones are experiencing illness, quarantine and even death just to get at him.
Up until now, his uninformed self-absorption often has served as a shield for him.
But not now.
Now, the spread of the coronavirus has confronted Donald Trump with a fear he can’t pretend away or blame on someone else.
So, he’s left in the spotlight, his incomprehension and incompetence exposed, as the chaos he’s always courted turns and snarls back at him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.