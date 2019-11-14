GOSHEN [mdash] Ann Decker, 69, died Tuesday. Surviving are a son, Scott (Joni) Decker; two brothers; two grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday and funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home. www.rrefh.com.