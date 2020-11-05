LAGRANGE [mdash] DeWayne Ray Yoder, 68, of LaGrange, died at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. He was born on Oct. 18, 1952, in Wolf Lake to Menno N. and Alice I. (Beechy) Yoder. On Sept. 12, 1973, in Shipshewana, he married Wilma J. Miller. She survives. Survivors i…