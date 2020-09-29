LAGRANGE [mdash] Sarah Jean Yoder, 26, of LaGrange died at 8:22 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, after a nine-month battle with cancer. She was born on Feb. 25, 1994, in Goshen, to Omer and Roseanna (Yoder) Troyer. On Aug. 6, 2015, in LaGrange, she marr…