Jesse Graber Jr., 75, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Middlebury, died at 5:51 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was born on Oct. 30, 1944, in New Haven, to Jesse Sr. and Mary Mae (Schwartz) Graber. On July 1, 1965, in New Haven, he married Clara Schwartz, who survive…