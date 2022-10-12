Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.