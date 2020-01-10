The holidays are usually known as a time of giving, however the opposite is true when it comes to donating blood. Between the last two weeks of December and the first week of January, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs, according to a news release Monday from the American Red Cross.
Numerous groups postpone their blood drives during the winter holidays when travel and holiday activities may make it challenging for donors to give.
AAA estimated that a record 115.6 million Americans traveled during the holiday period of Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.
THE RED CROSS currently has a critical need for donors of all blood types — especially type O and platelet donors — to make an appointment to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks. Right now, the Red Cross reported, there is less than a three-day supply of type O blood.
“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” Paul Sullivan, Red Cross Biomedical Services senior vice president, said. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”
IF HELPING OTHERS isn’t incentive enough for donors to attend their nearest blood drive, the Red Cross and NFL have partnered to increase interest. To help tackle the critical need for blood, anyone who donates blood or platelets between Jan. 1 to Jan. 19 will be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
The trip will also include entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander oceanfront resort from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, and a $500 gift card for expenses.
“The Red Cross appreciates the NFL’s support during this crucial time of year when every donation — and every donor — matters. We hope this may inspire some to make regular blood and platelet donation one of their New Year’s resolutions,” Sullivan said.
DONORS CAN MAKE an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Locally, blood and platelet donors can attend upcoming events at Pleasant View Church, Goshen Blood Donation Center and College Mennonite Church, all in Goshen. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to search times available to donate. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
