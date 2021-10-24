Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.