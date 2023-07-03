Sometimes when something has been around for what seems like forever, we take it for granted.
Sometimes we forget how important the organization is to the community. This year, Bashor Children’s Home celebrates the 100th anniversary of the work it does to turn around the lives of troubled children.
The stated mission of Bashor Children’s Home is “help for today and hope for tomorrow.” And that is no easy task because many of the children who are in Bashor have reason to give up hope. Their short lives have experienced horrors that grown men and women could scarcely survive. Yet, according to Bashor President/CEO Sean McCrindle, staff and volunteers at the century-old Bashor Children’s Home are “dedicated to giving kids help so they can risk having hope for the future.”
When I worked in Juvenile Court, I often sent children to Bashor Children’s Home for help because I knew that Bashor would never willingly give up on any child. When a child was too difficult a challenge, I always knew that Bashor would try, and often succeed, in finding a way to reach that child and change a life. Children who have experienced years of abuse, neglect and trauma, like too many of the children at Bashor, do not change overnight or because they walk in the door of a treatment facility.
For that matter, they do they change when a cell door closes behind them. Troubled children only change with hard work, understanding and the compassionate support of someone who is truly in that child’s corner.
The children at Bashor are children who have made mistakes. And they are children who struggle with mental illness, addiction, the effects of being the victims of sex trafficking, and they often struggle from the effects of a lifetime of abuse.
It takes time to turn a troubled life around and Bashor has always been willing to put in the time and do the work necessary to change the trajectory of a troubled life. And that change doesn’t just benefit the child who is the recipient of the help, it also benefits the community because the child becomes an asset, not a liability.
The Anne E. Casey Foundation, a longtime national leader in addressing the well-being of children, is a charitable foundation dedicated to improving children’s lives and improving community safety. The foundation lives by the belief that all of us want a world where children, no matter the race, ethnicity, gender, or neighborhood, can realize their potential even when they make serious mistakes. The foundation has a vision of moving away from punishment and toward more effective, evidence-based responses when children break the law.
Bashor Children’s Home has helped children move beyond their mistakes and has provided effective responses for 100 years. Every day Bashor serves over 150 children. Last year 1,400 children from twenty-two Indiana counties and three different states went through one of the many programs offered by Bashor Children’s Home. Since Bashor opened in 1923 more than 15,000 children have benefited from the help offered there.
The saying is that “hurt people hurt people.” Abuse, neglect, mental illness, child exploitation all hurt. We don’t like to acknowledge it, but these atrocities all exist in our community. Bashor helps hurt children pick up the pieces, they help a child to grow, make positive change, move on, and increase the odds of long-term success.
In doing so, Bashor makes the place we live a better place.