It would be hard to deny that Hoosier voters have made it clear what they want in a governor.
Going back as far as the 1970s, when Otis Bowen started a long string of two-term governors, the politicians most likely to run, win and serve effectively in Indiana’s top elective executive position have been moderate in tone and politics, accessible and affable, and possessing of a degree of competence and common sense that citizens like and trust to run the affairs of state.
Regardless of party affiliation, most of the governors over that time span have worked hard to rise above the politics of the moment and be a governor of all the people, not just a partisan ideological base.
OVER THAT TIME, there have been five Republicans and three Democrats to serve as governor. Only two — Joe Kernan and Mike Pence — did not serve the maximum two terms allowed by the state’s constitution.
Kernan served the final 16 months of Frank O’Bannon’s second term after O’Bannon died while in office. Pence vacated his candidacy for reelection when Donald Trump chose him as his vice presidential running mate in mid-2016.
Indiana has long been considered a conservative state, despite its jog toward liberalism in the 1960s and ’70s when “Kennedy” Democrats Birch Bayh and Vance Hartke served as Indiana’s U.S. senators.
But the conservatism displayed by Republicans such as Bowen and Mitch Daniels was based on a blend of pro-business policies and fiscal restraint. They rarely, if ever, ventured into the so-called “culture wars” that roiled the national political scene.
The Democrats who served as governor were likewise more conservative than their national counterparts and avoided being drawn into political fights over divisive social issues.
While the governor’s office in the Statehouse was occupied by individuals of both political parties, they were more alike than not. They shared similar leadership attributes and governed with the sort of sensibility that Hoosiers have long admired and embraced.
Current Gov. Eric Holcomb fits into the Hoosier mold and has had his mettle tested vigorously. The public health crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic put every state’s chief executive under fire, and Holcomb responded admirably.
Even when his own party resisted his steady leadership, he calmly stood his ground and allowed common sense and constitutional principles to guide the way.
Voters rewarded Holcomb for his job performance in late 2020 with more than 56% of the vote in his reelection bid. Last month, he passed the halfway point of his second and final term in office.
In 2024, Hoosiers will begin searching for a candidate to succeed Holcomb. Will they choose someone to continue in the mold they’ve crafted over the past 50-plus years?
VOTERS WOULD BE WISE to do so, although bucking recent trends of nominating candidates with more extreme views, especially in Republican Party politics, will be difficult.
The national political climate will likely remain in turmoil through the next election cycle. But Indiana doesn’t have to embrace that rancor.
The Hoosier way would be to continue demonstrating a preference for gubernatorial candidates with experience, substance and sensibility rather than be drawn into the arena of political stunts, showmanship and ideological warfare.
Hoosiers have a template that works when it comes to tapping governors that strive to make Indiana better for all its citizens.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute