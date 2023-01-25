On July 4, 2022, a gunman wielding an assault-style rifle — a weapon favored by mass shooters — killed seven people and injured dozens of others during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The horrific attack set the stage for action by Illinois’ governor and legislators to make such weapons harder to obtain.
Last week, those efforts came to fruition when both legislative chambers passed an aggressive assault weapons bill, which was quickly signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker the day after he was inaugurated to his second term.
The law takes effect immediately. As Pritzker said, there was no time to waste.
Illinois becomes the ninth state in the nation to adopt such a law, which is a credit to the foresight and courage of the state’s politicians. While massacres similar to that in Highland Park — an affluent community north of Chicago — have occurred in places such as Florida and Texas, those states fiddled and fumbled, ultimately doing very little to address the scourge.
WHILE NO LAW will ever be perfect, this one makes great strides in balancing the need for common-sense gun regulations while preserving the intent of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that establishes the right for citizens to “keep and bear arms.”
The Illinois law bans the sale, distribution and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them.
There are provisions in the law that will draw constitutional challenges. With a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, a challenge could be successful. What’s more, there remains a strong and motivated opposition in Illinois, including a large number of sheriffs who say they will refuse to enforce a provision in the law that calls for current owners to register their assault weapons with police agencies.
That controversial provision will remain a topic of consternation statewide, but we see it as a debate for another day. We should not let it obscure the important safety measures being implemented by this law.
IT’S ALSO IMPORTANT to acknowledge that Indiana will never adopt such a law, even though many residents — perhaps even most — would support it.
We applaud Illinois’ political leaders for not being deterred in their quest to make their state safer by adopting a comprehensive law that curbs the ability of potential mass shooters to easily obtain their desired weaponry.
With this law, Illinois has established itself as a national leader in the effort to fight gun violence. Illinois is a better place for it.
The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute