A new wave of proposed laws in states both blue and red to restrict voting access and voting ease should be rejected by all no matter how you vote.
The laws have been ginned up mostly by Republicans who continue to tout the false narrative that the presidential election was not legitimate due to voting fraud and irregularities. But as an in-depth story in today’s Free Press from CNHI News Service shows, even some Republicans are pushing back against laws that would make voting more restrictive.
The proposals for restricting voting include everything from additional voter photo ID requirements (New Hampshire, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Missouri and Minnesota) to closing polls earlier (Iowa), restricting no-excuse absentee ballots, eliminating voting drop boxes and reducing days for early voting times (Georgia, Florida).
AMONG DOZENS OF legal challenges on vote counting after the election, none showed any widespread voter irregularity in counting or voter fraud.
But election experts note the narrow victories by President Joe Biden in some states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, help the false narrative of a rigged election seem more plausible.
Voting systems in different states also provide fodder for arguing those states have somehow suddenly become inept at counting votes, according to David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research. He worked in the voting section of the U.S. Department of Justice in both the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations.
“The loser of the election used perceived differences in the state processes to try to spread false disinformation about that the states in which he won had great elections and the states in which he lost had bad elections,” he told CNHI News. “That’s just false.”
Becker notes that Georgia, Ohio and Florida have very similar voting rules. Yet former President Donald Trump criticized voting in Georgia where he lost, but not in Ohio or Florida where he won.
Other Republicans continue to argue because they’re getting a lot of phone calls from constituents wondering about the voting process, they should do something about those phone calls even if the statements are not based on any factual evidence.
It’s hard to imagine such calls from people who have given even a cursory look to the reporting of the election. Again. No fraud. No miscounting. Legal challenges were thrown out.
In Minnesota, there are some 141 election-related bills before the Legislature, some by each party. And because the House is controlled by the DFL and the Senate by Republicans, there is likely to be little movement on any of the bills.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, has signed onto a bill requiring voter photo ID but has also proposed heightened measures for oversight like video surveillance where votes are stored and mandating locks as well as setting up rules for assessing pen markings on ballots.
To his credit, Draheim says he wants to build stronger security and not rely on hot-button fraud or restriction issues. He also is aiming for bipartisan support of his plans.
WE ALSO SUPPORT OTHER Republicans like Oklahoma Republican House Majority Leader John Echols, who hears the calls for restricting access like others, but led his caucus to reject even hearing voter restriction bills on the floor because there is no evidence of voter fraud in Oklahoma.
“One of my arguments is that Oklahoma voter fraud is almost non-existent,” Echols told CNHI News Service. “We very rarely see it. There’s just not a need in Oklahoma to be more restrictive.”
That is precisely how these voter bills should be measured. If there is no fraud, there is little need to change voting rules, regardless of ill-informed public opinion.
In the end, voting during the pandemic should give us confidence that early voting, voting by mail and other forms of making it easy to vote, worked well. We should proceed to make it easier to vote and make sure the public understands and has confidence in our voting procedures.
Citizens can exercise very few other rights given them by the Constitution if their voting rights are restricted.
The Free Press, Mankato, Minnesota, March 21
