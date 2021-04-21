The people understand the practical importance of the Earth Day observance.
They roll up their sleeves for community cleanups, pick up litter with adopt-a-road groups, recycle when given the opportunity and support the farm-to-table efforts through farmers markets. Students, from elementary schoolers to collegians, volunteer and raise awareness to protect the environment.
Those activities will happen, once again, to mark Earth Day today and throughout the week.
HOOSIERS AND OTHER Americans see the need to safeguard the air, water and earth. More people responding to the 2020 Hoosier Survey — conducted annually by the Bowen Center for Public Affairs at Ball State University — rated protecting the environment as a top priority than reducing illegal immigration, improving highways and roads, and improving public transportation. Nationally, more than two-thirds of Americans said the federal government is not doing enough to protect water and air quality, according to the Pew Research Center's Earth Day survey last year.
Those actions, aspirations and beliefs do not seem to have penetrated the hearts and minds of Indiana's legislative leadership.
The Indiana General Assembly, fully dominated by the ruling Republican Party, has forwarded a bill stripping protections for most of the state's wetlands. Only 20% of Indiana wetlands are under federal protection. The remaining 80% fall under state regulations enacted in 2005, and Senate Bill 389 targets those "isolated wetlands."
MOST HOOSIERS OPPOSE the idea of wetlands being destroyed to clear the way for commercial and residential development, without any regulations. Legislators have been convinced to scrap those safeguards, after lobbying groups spent $390,000 on political campaigns since 2017, according to Indianapolis Star reports. Thus, a majority of state legislators have forged ahead with SB 389, sending it to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk this month, despite opposition loudly voiced by thousands of Hoosiers and more than 70 outdoors and environmental groups. Holcomb's office said Tuesday that he is "reviewing" the bill.
Wetlands not only sustain Indiana's native plant and animal wildlife but also help prevent soil erosion and water pollution by serving as a natural filtration system. Their preservation has resulted in outdoors and recreational havens across the state.
The wetlands are a precious commodity. Only 4% of Indiana's original wetlands remain today, and Hoosiers of future generations deserve those areas to be protected. The governor should veto SB 389 with those folks in mind, as well as all those participating in this week's Earth Day activities.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
