Tribune reporter Tyler Juranovich recently spent time with the VFW Post 1152 Military Rites team in Kokomo. The group presents military rites at funerals for members of a military or police force.
We’ve all seen this in movies, or maybe even at the burials of our own family members: They provide the three-volley salute, presenting and folding of the U.S. flag and the playing of taps.
AND LIKE MANY other organizations and companies in today’s world, the military rites group is facing a staffing shortage. Organizers would like to have a dozen or more attendees per funeral. However, the average lately has been seven — sometimes even four or five members.
In 2019, a news release from the VFW national headquarters stated the organization had ended a 27-year membership decline by adding 25,000 new members across the country. VFW National Commander B.J. Lawrence attributed the growth spurt to the internet, and specifically social media, for helping to get the word out.
But that was in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the virus is partly to blame for the lack of members — some of the former regulars of the Kokomo military rites group have stopped attending the ceremonies because they want to avoid gatherings amid the pandemic — it’s not the only reason. Typically, members of local VFW and American Legion posts are older, and the newer generation of veterans aren’t joining the organizations like veterans did in the past.
Annie Ronk, wife of American Legion Post 6 commander Bob Ronk, told the Tribune in December that not many younger veterans are joining the organizations like those who served in Vietnam and other older wars did in the past.
“There are veterans out there who don’t belong to Post 6 that possibly need to join … so that they can also help (the organizations) we help,” she said when discussing the Post’s annual Toys for Tots campaign, which collects toys and presents for families in need throughout Howard County. “… We need help. We need more people, so maybe seeing this kind of giving will draw more people into joining us.”
AND WHILE the younger generation of veterans is being asked to join and support their local VFW and American Legion posts, community members don’t have to be veterans or members of the military to assist the military rites team, organizers say. All are welcome.
It’s not only important to honor our friends and neighbors who served our country and live among us in the community. It is also necessary we let their loved ones know how much their service meant to our country in this final act of respect during their funeral services.
If you’re able, now is the time to step up for our veterans.
