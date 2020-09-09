President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to frighten undocumented immigrants from responding to the census is facing the judicial contempt it deserves.
In July Trump signed a directive to exclude undocumented immigrants from census data when apportioning congressional seats.
THE ORDER FACED immediate challenges from several state and local officials. The administration claimed Trump has the authority for such a directive. It is just another in a long list of examples of Trump’s alternate universe where law, the Constitution and reality don’t exist.
The Constitution couldn’t be clearer about how the census must be taken and how congressional seats are apportioned:
“Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each State.”
Last week Department of Justice lawyers faced the humiliating task of trying to justify Trump’s order in front of three federal judges.
Two of the judges were appointed by Republican presidents. But the three-judge panel was clearly baffled by the administration’s legal defense during often contentious oral arguments.
Judge Richard Wesley, appointed by George W. Bush, grilled administration lawyers on just how the government would go about implementing the order, even if it were allowed. There is no information in the census count that identifies someone as undocumented or a U.S. citizen.
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT lawyers admitted they were given no information on how such an order would or could be fulfilled.
Trump’s move, along with others, is clearly aimed at trying to frighten immigrants from responding to the census.
The census has never been intended as a tool of identifying who is a citizen and who isn’t or whether non-citizens are here legally or illegally. The Constitution directly orders that the census count each and every person in every state. Period.
The Trump administration’s attempt to create a chilling effect to keep some people from responding to the census is pure ugliness.
“Suitable’ solution
Sept. 18 was looming large on school administrators’ calendars this year. The date for the fall enrollment count is always important — it determines the amount of per-student tuition support Indiana schools receive to pay teacher salaries, buy instructional materials and more. This year, with a Statehouse threat to cut funding by 15% for students attending online classes, it was particularly worrisome.
But the Indiana State Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to allow schools to use last February’s Average Daily Membership count if operating online this fall.
It’s a different approach than was suggested by Gov. Eric Holcomb, who had proposed delaying the student count date, but it gets the job done. It protects brick-and-mortar schools from the prospect of losing millions of dollars for providing online instruction because of the coronavirus. Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, had raised that prospect, seemingly as pressure for schools to return to in-person instruction.
He pointed out that state law limits funding for online students at 85% of the tuition support total. That’s as it should be for schools created as online-only programs; their costs are limited almost entirely to teacher salaries. But traditional schools offering virtual instruction — in some cases because their county health departments recommend that — shouldn’t be held to that standard.
The board’s decision means local school districts will receive full funding, even for those students studying online. Phil Downs, superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools, said his district would have lost about $1.5 million in funding this fall if the 20% of students attending virtual classes had been counted at the lower rate.
The state’s board action is only a temporary fix, however. In their next session, lawmakers will have to address the current funding law.
“We do have to remember that this solution isn’t a permanent one,” Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association, told the Associated Press. “But for now, it’s suitable to help us navigate through the winter until February.”
