While temperatures in our area have cooled a bit from the past few weeks, our heat and humidity can still pose a dangerous situation for our favorite furry friends.
One of the biggest mistakes pet owners can make is leaving their animal in a parked car, even for a few minutes, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
“Even if it’s just for a moment, and even if the windows are cracked — it is never safe to leave an animal in a parked vehicle alone, according to the ASPCA. “Don’t let an excuse cost an animal their life. Not only can leaving an animal in a hot car lead to fatal heat stroke, it is illegal in several states!”
ACCORDING TO THE ASPCA, symptoms of overheating in pets can include:
• Excessive panting or difficulty breathing.
• Increased heart and respiratory rate.
• Drooling.
• Mild weakness.
• Stupor.
• Collapse.
“You’ll want to keep an eye out for these signs of distress, but you’ll also want to ensure that your pet is properly hydrated at all times,” according to the ASPCA. “Make sure you give your pets plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors. Ensure that your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them and use your best judgment to keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot. Never let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your pooch’s body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks during peak daytime hours to a minimum.”
THE ASPCA OFFERED these tips to help your pets deal with the summer heat and other summertime suggestions to keep you pets safe.
• Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors. Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.
• Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool — not all dogs are good swimmers. Introduce your pets to water gradually and make sure they wear flotation devices when on boats. Rinse your dog off after swimming to remove chlorine or salt from his fur, and try to keep your dog from drinking pool water, which contains chlorine and other chemicals.
• Open unscreened windows pose a real danger to pets, who often fall out of them. Keep all unscreened windows or doors in your home closed, and make sure adjustable screens are tightly secured.
• Feel free to trim longer hair on your dog, but never shave your dog: The layers of dogs’ coats protect them from overheating and sunburn. Brushing cats more often than usual can prevent problems caused by excessive heat. And be sure that any sunscreen or insect repellent product you use on your pets is labeled specifically for use on animals.
• When the temperature is very high, don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your pooch’s body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks during these times to a minimum.
The Daily Citizen, Dalton, Georgia