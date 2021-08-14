With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a month, it’s time for the Biden administration to open the books and release uncensored investigative reports stemming from that tragic day.
On Friday, more than 1,600 victims’ families, first responders and survivors of the attacks in which four hijacked airliners slammed into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania signed a letter to President Joe Biden saying he isn’t welcome at ceremonies to commemorate Sept. 11. Those who signed the letter have been fighting for years for the administrations of Barack Obama, Donald Trump and now Biden to declassify documents the families believe will show that Saudi Arabia supported the attacks, which killed at least 2,977 people, including the 19 hijackers.
AFTER YEARS OF frustration, many in this group thought Biden’s campaign promise last October would lead to the release of these documents. At that time he said, if elected, he would direct the U.S. attorney general to examine the merits of cases where the government had invoked the state secrets privilege and “to err on the side of disclosure in cases where, as here, the events in question occurred two decades or longer ago,” the Washington Post reported.
From the beginning, when it was clear the majority of the hijackers were from Saudi Arabia, collusion or funding by the Saudi government — or at least individuals in Saudi Arabia — were suspected. The fact that key sections of investigative material were redacted after exhaustive analysis of the attacks only served to heighten the suspicions about who besides Osama bin Laden was behind the hijackings.
In its letter to Biden, the group said investigative evidence implicating the Saudi government has been uncovered since the conclusion of the 9/11 Commission in 2004.
“Through multiple administrations, the Department of Justice and the FBI have actively sought to keep this information secret and prevent the American people from learning the full truth about the 9/11 attacks,” the letter says. “As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and having been used as a political bargaining chip for two decades, our patience has expired. We had great hope that President Biden, who campaigned on bringing truth and trust back to the Oval Office, would value the lives and sacrifices of America’s citizens over diplomatic relations with a country accused of mass murder.”
Pressure from the families and survivors might be having an impact on the Biden administration. On Monday, the Justice Department said the F.B.I. “recently” closed part of its investigation into the terrorist attacks and was reviewing documents it had previously said must remain secret. The department said it would disclose some long-classified documents but gave no more information about what information would be released or when.
Brett Eagleson, who signed last week’s letter to Biden, was a high school sophomore when his father, Bruce, died in the World Trade Center attack. He told the New York Times, “It’s 20 years; this has gone on for too long. If you’re not going to release the documents and you’re going to continue with the process of covering up the Saudi role in 9/11, we’ll have to object to you coming.”
On Monday he said the FBI’s review of documents was a step in the right direction.
“It sounds like it’s promising, but let’s see what they actually produce,” he said.
EAGLESON IS ONE of thousands of victims’ relatives who sued Saudi Arabia in 2017, accusing the government of being complicit in the attacks. That lawsuit might have moved forward Friday when James P. Kreindler, one of the lawyers representing the families, said 20 Saudi officials were recently questioned under oath, and that a judge would decide next year whether the case advances, according to a Times report.
After two decades, movement toward disclosure of more information about who might have been behind the 9/11 attacks is promising and cannot come soon enough.
Those who signed the letter, and all Americans, deserve to know the truth this year.
Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Massachusetts
