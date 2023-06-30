Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT... An Air Quality Action Day has been declared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for all of northern Indiana ...and is until midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ Friday night. Ground level ozone and fine particulates (smoke) are expected to be in the Orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups range. Levels of fine particulates are not expected to be as high in White County at this time. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone and fine particulate formation. These activities include... refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints. It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion.