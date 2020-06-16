President Donald Trump tweeted recently that he "will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations," referring to 10 military bases that honor Confederate leaders.
We agree with the comment by Robert Gates, former U.S. Secretary of Defense for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who said it's time to change the names: "There comes a moment when things become possible and people ought to seize a moment when it presents itself, and this is such a moment."
If Trump is unwilling to seize this moment, then we suggest this compromise: On each of these bases, put up a monument in granite or bronze that makes it clear just what these Confederate leaders were fighting for: slavery and end to the United States. Put up a monument that explains that in order to achieve these ends, these 10 Confederate leaders were responsible for the deaths of between 600,000 and 700,000 Americans.
PUT UP WORDS like these:
"It (slavery) is morally, socially and politically right, and that it is — in truth — the handmaid of civil liberties."
That is from Confederate Gen. John B. Gordon, for whom Fort Gordon in Georgia is named.
At Fort Hood and Fort Polk, at Fort Lee and elsewhere, put up these words:
"Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery — the greatest material interest of the world ... and a blow at slavery is a blow at commerce and civilization."
That is the second paragraph of Mississippi's 1861 declaration of independence, if you will, from the United States. Put up monuments that explain that 20% of Misissippi's budget the year after the Civil War was spent on artificial limbs for its surviving soldiers — all to defend "the institution of slavery."
OR HOW ABOUT these words at Fort Benning?
"What was the reason that induced Georgia to take the step of secession? This reason may be summed up in one single proposition. It was a conviction, a deep conviction on the part of Georgia, that a separation from the North was the only thing that could prevent the abolition of her slavery."
That is Henry Lewis Benning, another Confederate general, for whom Fort Benning in Georgia is named.
The names of these bases are offensive and insulting, not only to black Americans but to the hundreds of thousands of Civil War soldiers who lost their lives fighting against the Confederacy. We should change the names of these bases, at the very least, but more than that, we must rid ourselves of the flawed rewriting of history that emerged after that war to assuage the guilt of those who provoked it for no other reason than to perpetuate slavery.
That war is 160 years old next year.
If the president won't agree to change the names of these bases, let's at least agree to tell the truth about it.
— Joplin Globe, Joplin, Missouri
