With the COVID-19 pandemic far from over in the United States, the federal government is offering two free resources to help.
Each U.S. household can order four free at-home, rapid COVID tests by mail and every person is eligible to receive three N95 masks, mainly available at pharmacies, at no cost. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says N95 masks offer the highest level of protection if properly fitted.
To order the at-home COVID tests, visit www.covidtests.gov. After a few clicks, you will be redirected to a U.S. Postal Service website where you input your name, mailing address and email address (if you would like order confirmation/delivery updates).
Orders usually ship within seven to 12 days, and the CDC suggests ordering the tests now so you have them when you need them. If you need help placing an order, call (800) 232-0233.
ACCORDING TO THE CDC, the tests available for order:
• Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR (polymerase chain reaction).
• Can be taken anywhere.
• Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required).
• Work whether or not you have COVID- symptoms.
• Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID- vaccines.
• Are also referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter tests.
The CDC advises you take an at-home test if you begin having COVID symptoms (like fever, sore throat, runny nose or loss of taste or smell); or at least five days after you come into close contact with someone with COVID; or when you’re going to gather with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be up to date on their COVID vaccines.
LAST MONTH, the Biden administration announced plans to distribute 400 million N95 masks free to the American public. The masks are from the 750 million N95 masks in the nation’s Strategic National Stockpile.
CNN reported, citing White House sources, the program would be up and running by early February, that the masks will be distributed at pharmacies and community health centers, and that each person will be limited to three masks. The CDC said healthcare workers can wear each mask up to five times but people who only wear them briefly, such as while going shopping, can wear them more often.
The CDC has a list of pharmacy chains taking part in the program at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program/participating-pharmacies.html. Local pharmacies participating include CVS, Food Lion, Kroger, Walgreens and Walmart.
Testing and wearing masks are two important tools we have against COVID. We hope you take advantage of these two free programs.
The Daily Citizen, Dalton, Georgia
