We’ll wager that some of you saw this coming — support for legalized sports betting is growing.
“Four years after the Supreme Court overturned a law that limited sports gambling mostly to Nevada, 66% now approve of making betting on professional sporting events legal,” reports the Washington Post citing its own poll with the University of Maryland. “That’s up from 55% who said the same in 2017, before the Supreme Court decision, and 41% in 1993.”
This is great news for the sports betting industry, which is live and legal in 30 states plus the District of Columbia. That also equates to money for states.
Indiana sanctioned sports betting in 2019, with authorized users being commercial casinos, racinos (combined racetrack and casino) and off-track betting. The physical sports books began operations in September 2019, and online sports betting was launched a month later.
SINCE LEGALIZATION, Indiana has generated more than $61 million in sports betting revenue from more than $8.3 billion wagered, reports the gambling business site Legal Sports Report.
Nationally, the online betting market doubled by ballooning to $52.7 billion in 2021, reports the data intelligence company Morning Consult.
Today, the four largest online sportsbooks Hoosiers use are FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM and Caesars, which represent market shares of 33%, 30%, 14% and 11% respectively. In June, the four combined to take in $208.7 million of online bets made by Hoosiers, said Legal Sports Report.
If you watch media, it’s hard to miss the torrent of ads in broadcast and the web presenting the ease of use for mobile apps.
“The $1.2 billion the sports betting industry reportedly spent on U.S. marketing is converting a significant number of occasional bettors into regular bettors and, to a lesser degree, bringing new bettors into the fold,” opined Morning Consult in an analysis released in January.
Much of last year’s spending included the “paid infusion of sports betting odds, angles and storylines into live sports telecasts and editorial content reached fans regardless of where they lived,” Morning Consult remarked.
But with the rose comes thorns.
NEARLY THREE-QUARTERS of those surveyed in the WaPo-Maryland poll say they are “very” or “somewhat” concerned that increased access will lead to more addiction. Twenty-one percent said they have a family member with a gambling problem, and 14% have a close friend with a gambling addiction.
A 2019 review of 51 eligible problem/pathological gambling-related studies by the National Institutes of Health set up an archetype. Early-onset gamblers were likely to be male, never married and have incomes below $70,000. They tended to have undiagnosed mood disorders. Pathological gambling generally was related to obesity, increased stress and poorer physical health.
None of this is surprising. But this factoid is fascinating: “(Recreational) gambling was linked with improved physical and mental functioning in older adults.”
Bet you didn’t see that coming.
Gambling has an upside for the state in terms of revenue and for individuals as a form of entertainment. There are obvious dangers in the form of addiction, which we know hurts families and communities. Individuals must weigh why they’re wagering. Is betting on games fun or a compulsion?
The state also must weigh whether expanding gambling, including online lotteries, is worth the short-term gain in revenue if those wages are offset by long-term rise in pathological behaviors.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette