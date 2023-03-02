The Indiana Senate passed a bill Monday that would raise the speed limit for trucks and other large vehicles on rural highways and interstates, despite opposition from the state’s largest trucking advocacy group.
Senate Bill 13, authored by Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, would increase the speed limit for semi-trailers to 70 mph outside of urban areas. The speed limit for those vehicles on those roadways is now 65 mph.
Advocates say the current configuration of one speed limit for passenger cars and another for semis creates highway congestion. Avoiding trucks, they say, is more difficult because of the split speed limits and can make passing them dicey.
CRITICS OF THE BILL, such as the Indiana Motor Truck Association, say lawmakers should turn their attention to the “proximity of vehicles” on the road, not only their speed.
“There are different opinions within the industry, yet most of our members support the 65 mph speed limit. As trucks with technological advanced safety features become more prevalent, an increased speed limit may be more acceptable,” Gary Langston, the association’s president and CEO, told The Journal Gazette.
The majority of senators, however, believe increasing the speed limit for trucks will make Hoosier highways safer now. They approved the measure 42-5 Monday, forwarding SB 13 to the House. A May 2019 joint study by the Indiana Department of Transportation and Purdue University appears to validate increasing the speed limit on trucks.
The study, “Predicting the Impact of Changing Speed Limits on Traffic Safety and Mobility on Indiana Freeways,” found that switching to a uniform 70 mph speed limit on cars and trucks would reduce the frequency of crashes by about 20% at all severity levels, and result in a $479.3 million annual net benefit when the comprehensive cost of crashes is considered.
THE REPEAL OF the National Maximum Speed Limit Law in 1995 allowed states to set their own speed limits on freeways. Indiana is one of eight states that has a lower speed limit for semis on rural interstates and highways, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Commercial vehicles other than buses weighing more than 26,000 pounds are subject to the speed reduction.
Around 124,000 vehicles in Indiana meet the weight requirement, according to a fiscal impact statement on SB 13 from the Legislative Services Agency. In 2018, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported more than 414 million tons of truck freight travels through the state each year, making it the fifth busiest for commercial traffic.
Reducing the speed limit on passenger vehicles and stepping up enforcement of traffic laws could also save lives, while improving gas consumption and cutting carbon emissions in the state. Instead, lawmakers have elected to rely on the 2019 INDOT-Purdue study conclusions and hike semi speed limits by 5 mph.
In 2020, 153 people were killed in crashes involving large trucks in Indiana, INDOT reports, and at least 26 fatal crashes involved semis related to speeding. SB 13 could save Hoosiers hundreds of millions of dollars and make travel on rural highways safer. But there were other, and perhaps even more beneficial options to achieving the same goal.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette, February 22