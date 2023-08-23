Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Elkhart, Marshall, Fulton IN, Miami, Wabash, Eastern St. Joseph IN, Northern Kosciusko, Western St. Joseph IN and Southern Kosciusko Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Thursday night. For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 11 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&