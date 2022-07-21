Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is the latest person to go after Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana physician who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had been sexually assaulted.
The Indiana Attorney General’s office and Bernard have been going at it since April 2019 when Bernard filed a federal lawsuit challenging Indiana’s then-latest abortion law. Rokita became attorney general in January 2021.
The case is still continuing.
IN APRIL 2019, Indianapolis physician Bernard and the ACLU of Indiana sued members of the Indiana Medical Licensing Board and the Marion County Prosecutor’s office to challenge the constitutionality of House Enrolled Act 1211, which would have banned dilation and evacuation abortions. That procedure was used in the majority of abortions performed after the early part of the second trimester.
The law was scheduled to go into effect on July 1, 2019. However, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana granted a preliminary injunction on June 28, 2019, preventing the law from going into effect.
But the case took a sharp turn on June 24 following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which held that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.
Rokita has new energy thanks to Dobbs. Or does he just have a vendetta?
His latest filings in the case included, “Dr. Bernard’s complaint presumes a constitutional right that Dobbs negates, rests on precedents that Dobbs overrules, and seeks to impair legitimate State interests that Dobbs embraces. The court should promptly enter judgment on the pleadings in favor of the State.”
The case couldn’t have encountered more twists. Only Todd Rokita could make things worse.
And he did on July 14.
ROKITA SENT a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb demanding that the Indiana Board of Health give him termination of pregnancy report (TPR) if filed by Bernard. A physician who treats a pre-teen victim of sexual assault must report it to police, and if the physician aborts the pregnancy a report must be sent to the state health department.
Bernard had indeed filed the TPR.
But Rokita had already made it clear. He wanted to prosecute Bernard and go after her medical license.
Rokita made a horrible situation even worse.
Bernard’s actions protected a young girl from the torment of being pregnant at the age of 10.
Rokita is blinded by anti-abortion zeal and his disdain for a specific abortion doctor. Instead he should be trying to protect and support a child victimized by rape.
The Herald-Bulletin, Anderson