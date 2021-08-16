Tyson Foods, a national company with a large local footprint here in Enid, has announced it will be requiring all its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the nation’s first major employers of front-line workers to do so.
THE COMPANY IS TAKING a hard line, saying the vaccine requirement is needed to overcome persistent hesitancy to get the shots. The company is providing financial incentives to employees to encourage them to get the vaccine. Here in Enid, Tyson held several vaccine drives. Yet, CEO Donnie King said that even after spending months encouraging employees to get vaccinated, under half of the employees are.
Tyson is following other major companies that are instating vaccination requirements for their employees, some more sweeping than others. Many large companies, particularly production companies like Tyson, saw massive outbreaks in their ranks at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Large outbreaks in major companies last year shut down production lines all across the country, and the world.
There are many reasons private companies would be mandating the vaccine; however, they are controversial. NBC reports that a recent poll by data intelligence firm Morning Consult found that 3 in 5 U.S. adults who responded would support vaccination requirements. But those likely to support it said they already were vaccinated and identified as Democrats, while those who were unlikely to support it were unvaccinated and Republican. However, while 49% of Republicans said they wouldn’t support a vaccination mandate, 38% said they would.
BY FAR, the vaccines have been widely successful in mitigating the spread of the infection. Yes, there are breakthrough cases with the delta variant, but the majority of those cases appear to be much less critical than in cases where the unvaccinated have been infected. Still, the vaccines have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration; they are under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) only at this time.
While vaccine mandates by private companies will remain controversial and likely bring legal challenges, private mandates are preferable to a widespread government COVID vaccine mandate, at least at this time. We hope to see companies and government agencies continue education and incentive efforts with their employees.
Enid News, Enid, Oklahoma
