Is any place safe anymore?
It’s a question on the lips of many these days as we experience more and more instances of people injured, killed or subjected to danger while going about seemingly everyday routines.
Car thefts, carjackings with weapons, shootings at convenience stores, road rage ending in serious injuries or deaths have become all-too-frequent headlines.
A citizen can become reluctant to venture out the door.
But, these times also put enormous pressure on the people who serve and protect.
WHATEVER DANGER WE FACE, our law enforcement officers face with us — most of the time between us and that danger.
It’s a job for which they are highly trained and that they execute with skill as they increasingly face well-armed suspects desperate to escape arrest, drivers whose mental and physical abilities are impaired by drug use, or, sadly, victims whose lives have been severely impacted or taken and what happened must be unraveled.
For most people, an interaction with police begins with seeing flashing lights behind while driving. The first reaction usually is confusion. For those who have done no wrong, it’s probably a simple interaction in which you might learn you have a taillight out or misunderstood the road signs in increasingly complicated high-traffic areas. A conscientious driver appreciates the help.
But, for young drivers, that first stop frequently is scary.
Congratulations to the Clarksville Police Department, which recently worked for two days with high school students to teach them about traffic stops, the dangers of driving under the influence and more about the officers in their area.
Lieutenant Nate Walls spoke to students about the do’s and don’ts of traffic stops.
“Over the past couple of years with some of these events, we thought it’d be good to teach the kids how to handle yourself during a traffic stop,” Walls told Libby Cunningham of the News and Tribune.
During the stops Walls and the officers showed students what they look like from the perspective of police officers and what students can do to stay safe during a traffic stop.
Unfortunately, like many employers today, law enforcement agencies have too many openings and are not finding recruits as easily as they once did.
Unlike most employers, the actions of law enforcement are always in the public eye, as it should be in the free society in which we live.
But, let’s remember that for all the officers who misstep, who break the rules, or cause someone harm, there are multitudes of others who serve and protect, respectfully and honestly, every day.
And, let’s learn more about what their world looks like. Indiana State Police Career Camp is coming up next month. This weeklong camp is designed to give high school-age students an in-depth and hands-on law enforcement experience with officers from throughout the state.
IT’S NOT ONLY an experience to gain training and understanding but also an opportunity to consider whether this challenging, but rewarding career path to serve and protect might be for them. There’s more information at trooper.org.
Sunday was Peace Officer Memorial Day, an annual recognition of those officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service last year. These few lines from a tribute in the weekend News and Tribune say much about how most officers look at what they do:
“When all is not well, and you are alone,
“They come to us, no matter the need,
“Handle the problem, complete the deed.
“They lay their personal feelings aside,
“They do their job, they have great pride.
“And if one should fall among life’s things,
“The badge they wear turns into wings.”
Let’s not pass up an opportunity to say thank you to our law enforcement officers.
The News and Tribune, Jeffersonville