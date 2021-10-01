More than 275 books were challenged or banned outright in schools and libraries across the country last year, according to the American Library Association.
Titles under fire ranged from “Between the World and Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates to “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie and “George” by Alex Gino.
The ALA complied its list as part of Banned Books Week, which runs through Sunday. The titles vary in genre and audience, with fiction and nonfiction and adult, young adult and children’s books being singled out. And the age of the work doesn’t seem to matter, as John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men” and J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series once again make an appearance.
TO BAN A BOOK is to protect the status quo, to snuff out the conversation and change it can inspire. It should be of little surprise, then, that many of the books on this year’s list grapple with the legacy of racism.
There’s “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds; “Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice,” by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins and Ann Hazzard; and the perennially challenged “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
In an interview with The Washington Post, Reynolds said he was told “Stamped” made white kids feel guilty. Hogwash. If anything, kids are more able to have the important discussions adults are doing all they can to avoid.
It would be easy to point to other places — like the York, Pennsylvania, school district that last year denied students access to a picture book about Rosa Parks and the autobiography of young Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai — and think it can’t happen here.
But the racist outburst at a Beverly School Committee meeting last month should serve as a reminder that we’re not immune. Left unanswered, such events might make a librarian think twice about shelving a title that could draw controversy. Who wants to get yelled at for doing their job?
Like journalists, librarians are defenders of the First Amendment. And increasingly, libraries serve as safe spaces where communities can have difficult conversations about the past and a shared future.
The Banned Book List is a yearly reminder that we must do all we can to see that those conversations continue.
— Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Massachusetts
