Indiana is among the U.S. states that routinely reports the lowest voter turnout in the nation.
New legislation backed by both chambers of the General Assembly guarantees that poor turnout at the polls will continue and get worse. The state Senate this week passed a Republican-sponsored bill along party lines that would require Indiana voters to submit more identification information to obtain mail-in ballots. The House had previously passed the bill along the same party lines.
Those promoting this change in ballot access laws claim it will increase voter confidence in elections by putting ID requirements for mail-in ballots in line with those for in-person voting.
WHAT IS IMPORTANT to note is that Hoosiers don’t lack confidence in their elections and voter fraud is virtually nonexistent here. In fact, it’s extremely rare across the county. The impact such restrictions have is to make it more difficult for some people to cast ballots.
The bill is part of a nationwide effort in Republican states attacking the voting process in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud costing him reelection in 2020.
Although Indiana’s voting laws are already among the most restrictive in the nation, Republicans keep searching for new ways to further encumber the process. All of this has contributed to weaker voter turnout, but that doesn’t seem to matter to those who control state government.
INDIANA'S VOTING SYSTEM doesn’t require further “fixes” of this type. Making the system more accessible rather than less would be the more public-spirited approach.
As we have stated before, this bill attempts to fix a problem that does not exist. Under the guise of enhancing integrity in the voting process, it seeks to bolster Republican political dominance by further suppressing voter turnout in populations they deem a threat to the party’s continued control of state government.
The bill will eventually find its way to the governor’s desk. When it does, a veto is in order.
-Terre Haute Tribune-Star, April 6