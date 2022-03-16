The invasion of Ukraine has further fueled the battle over energy consumption and domestic oil production.
While it’s not feasible to turn off the oil spigot overnight, the rising costs at the pump coupled with the damage to our planet caused by traditional energy use should serve as a wake-up call. Not only is oil a dirty energy source, but our reliance on it has put us in partnerships with dictators and countries that support terrorism.
WITH THE AMOUNT of oil we consume, particularly by fueling our cars with gasoline, the idea that we can drill our way to energy independence is a pipe dream without massive changes in public and private policies and procedures.
Many of our refineries were built to process heavier grades of imported oil and it would be costly to redevelop them for domestic production. Additionally, private companies aren’t going to produce more oil without major incentives, primarily profits.
It’s also unrealistic to believe that we’ll be oil-free in our lifetimes, but we can take steps to reduce our dependence on the nonrenewable energy source.
Though the bill is likely dead, portions of the Build Back Better plan should be passed on their own merit. Those provisions include up to $12,500 in tax credits for those who buy electric vehicles, $1 billion for electric vehicle charging stations and $320 billion in tax incentives for producers and purchasers of wind, solar, nuclear and other carbon-free energy.
These incentives have received bipartisan support including from the Southern Indiana chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a group that has Democrat and Republican members.
AND WHILE SOME may argue that such incentives are expensive, consider that BP paid over $60 billion to cleanup the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. More importantly, the drilling rig disaster killed 11 workers and is predicted to continue to damage Gulf of Mexico ecosystems for decades to come.
We also need to overhaul public transportation. Locally, TARC routes have been reduced. Not only is a lack of public transportation a barrier for employment to low-income individuals, but it also contributes to increased pollution.
Planning for smart growth is also key. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, public transportation, sidewalks and bike paths help communities lower emissions and decrease the need for motor vehicle use. Zoning for mixed-use areas so that schools, businesses and residences are close together is another way to reduce travel demand, the EPA recommends.
NO ONE WANTS to pay more at the pump, but a knee-jerk reaction to address a short-term surge isn’t wise. Not only should we protect our planet for today, but we should want to ensure that our children and grandchildren can live on an Earth that isn’t polluted beyond repair.
Throwing caution to the wind and allowing companies to frack and drill at will for domestic oil to save a few bucks at the pump is selfish and short-sighted. Instead, let’s use that wind, as well as electricity and other renewable energy sources along with better planning to avoid handcuffing us to oil for the next century.
The News and Tribune, Jeffersonville
