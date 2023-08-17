“Remember Noah” was the overarching request made by family, friends and coworkers at the funeral of Elwood Police Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz last August.
The recent dedication of a section of Ind. 37 where the young officer was shot and killed will honor the request for generations to come.
Officer Shahnavaz was shot and killed during what was believed to be a routine traffic stop.
He was a 24-year-old Army veteran and had been with Elwood police for 11 months when his life was cut short July 31, 2022.
A suspect was arrested and charged shortly thereafter and is awaiting trial. We hope that the perpetrator being brought to justice will bring some comfort to Shahnavaz’s loved ones, but as anyone who has lost someone close will surely tell you, nothing will heal the pain of that loss.
Though Noah cannot be brought back, his story continues.
When future generations ask about him, those of us who were here may tell the story of the 77-mile procession that ended at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis after passing through several towns where folks lined the streets to pay their respects. The funeral drew family, friends and law enforcement officials from across the nation and even Canada.
The words of those who knew Shahnavaz well and even those who knew him only in passing tell the story of a police officer who was loved by his family and well-liked and respected in the community he served.
This is the kind of officer whose story needs to be told, and the sign marking the Noah Jacob Shahnavaz Memorial Mile ensures that it does.
Remember Noah.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson