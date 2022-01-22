A week into 2022, and the cold weather is here. It’s been cold, yes, but not like this.
A 24-hour warming shelter for residents was opened at the Kokomo Rescue Mission, as well as at the old Girl Scout House at Foster Park on Thursday and Friday.
WHILE TEMPERATURES rose a bit to the mid-30s this weekend, temps were expected to be back in the low 20s today and tomorrow. That makes it the perfect time, according to Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society, to remind people to take extra care with their cats and dogs when the weather gets so frigid.
And Wolfe is correct. According to American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), “just like people, pets’ cold tolerance can vary from pet to pet based on their coat, body fat stores, activity level, and health. … It’s a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but it’s untrue. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside.”
Officials with the ASPCA also stated that exposure to winter’s cold air and snow can cause chapped paws and itchy, flaking skin. Ice-melting agents are also dangerous to use if they aren’t pet-friendly.
Grab some booties for your pet to wear on walks, and add a matching sweater or coat to help protect them from the cold — just make sure it’s dry. According to the AVMA, wet clothing can actually make your dog colder.
It is also recommended to take a towel on long walks to clean off irritated paws and to wash and dry your pet’s feet and stomach to remove ice, salt and chemicals. Also, the ASPCA recommended that keeping your home humidified can help pets that repeatedly come out of the cold into the dry heat of the home.
Massaging petroleum jelly or other paw protectants into paw pads before going outside can help protect pets from salt and chemical agents.
The ASPCA also recommends making sure your pet has a warm place to sleep indoors, such as a cat or dog bed or warm blanket off the floor and away from all drafts.
IF LEFT OUTDOORS, pets can not only freeze but become disoriented, lost, stolen, injured or killed, the ASPCA reported.
If your pet is shivering or whining, or seems anxious or weak, the AVMA reported it may be signs of hypothermia. “Frostbite is harder to detect and may not be fully recognized until a few days after the damage is done. If you suspect your pet has hypothermia or frostbite, consult your veterinarian immediately,” the AMVA stated.
Let’s all do our part to help those that cannot speak for themselves. During these winter months, check your pet’s winter accommodations, and check on your neighbors’ pets as well.
