Efforts to fight back against COVID-19 took a leap forward Monday when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 16 and older.
This is a major step in the campaign to increase vaccination rates, which are hovering around 50% for the nation as a whole and significantly lower for the counties in Southwest Missouri.
THE DECISION to grant full approval was based on the tracking of millions of doses of Pfizer vaccine, the FDA said. Those studies found that serious side effects, such as chest pain and heart inflammation, remain extremely rare. And although this statistic comes from before the quick spread of delta, the Pfizer vaccine remains 97% protective against severe COVID-19 after six months, studies show.
Full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine means it meets the same “very high standards required of all the approved vaccines we rely on every day,” Georgetown University’s Dr. Jesse Goodman, a former FDA vaccine chief, told The Associated Press.
The announcement was enough for several major employers to introduce new vaccine mandates. The Pentagon immediately said it would press ahead with plans to require members of the military to get the vaccine ...
Those who had concerns about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine should be satisfied that this shot has passed muster.
There are many people who said they would delay getting the vaccine, citing the fact that it hadn’t won full approval from the FDA. But we’ve got full approval now of one vaccine, with another one — Moderna — also likely on the way to full approval.
THERE SHOULD BE no more hesitancy. Review the data, listen to the experts, talk with your doctor and get the vaccine.
For those who have been waiting, here’s your opportunity to stay true to your word. We hope to see you soon at your nearest pharmacy or health care provider, and thank you in advance for doing the right thing.
The Free Press, Mankato, Minnesota
