The Indiana General Assembly is well on its way to adopting new state legislative and U.S. congressional district maps. In doing so, it will reinforce the Republican Party’s dominance in state politics for another 10 years.
There’s no dispute that Indiana is a solidly red state. But it’s nowhere close to being as deep red as makeup of the Legislature makes it seem. That’s because of the GOP’s religious adherence to extreme gerrymandering, a process by which the party in power draws legislative boundaries so as to give itself a greater electoral advantage.
THE PRACTICE HAS been around forever and has been used by both parties. But computer technology has turned it into a science more than an art. And the carefully crafted maps of 2011 produced sustained GOP supermajorities that have rendered the Democratic Party irrelevant in the formulation of public policy and produced more extreme laws than could otherwise pass in a balanced and representative Legislature.
One cannot deny that Hoosier Democrats did plenty to undermine their own chances through the years. Still, an analysis of voting results shows that Republicans don’t actually have the electoral support statewide that their numbers in the Legislature would indicate. The GOP typically wins 56% of statewide votes, a healthy margin. But the GOP holds almost 70% of legislative offices. Credit the gerrymandered maps for that.
This is another redistricting year, and the Republicans have crafted new maps that do nothing to encourage more competition. They haven’t done much to increase their power. They don’t have to.
IN MAPPING CONGRESSIONAL districts, the GOP did make adjustments to strengthen the sole Republican member of Congress who was in a competitive district. First-term Congresswoman Victoria Spartz won a close election for an open 5th District seat in 2020. The new congressional map shifts her district away from Democratic-leaning voters and toward safer Republican areas.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the decennial Census count. That resulted in the recent mad dash to get the maps drawn and approved by the Legislature in advance of the 2022 midterm elections. It also made the mapping process less transparent than it should be. Hoosiers have had little to no chance to review the maps or affect a final outcome.
Indiana law dictates that the political party in power during the Census year draws the district maps. With the gerrymandering weapon wielded at full force, the system is good for the politicians but bad for democracy. A more public-spirited approach to redistricting would be for an independent, nonpartisan commission to craft balanced maps based on the results of recent elections. The Republicans would undoubtedly maintain control the Statehouse, but their margin would be dictated by the will of the voters and not by creative map-making designed to dilute the influence of their rival party.
Politicians cannot be depended upon to change and improve this system on their own. They’ve had their chances. It’s clear they are not interested.
Hoosier voters are saddled with the result, and it will likely remain that way until they make their case at the voting booth. Meanwhile, they get the legislative branch they deserve.
