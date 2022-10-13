Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots tonight into Thursday night, shifting southwest Friday. A few gale force gusts to 34 knots possible through late tonight. Waves 1 to 4 feet building to 3 to 6 feet late tonight into early Friday. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&