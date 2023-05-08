Indiana legislators agreed on a $44.5 billion, two-year budget deal just before 3 a.m. Friday. Fortunately for northeast Indiana’s abused and neglected children, a late change proposed for the Department of Child Services didn’t make the cut.
Lawmakers meeting behind closed doors in conference committee Wednesday added an initiative to divert $7.4 million from the department to fund a pilot program. The experiment would’ve replaced the agency’s in-house attorneys with private lawyers in seven counties – Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Marion – on Jan. 1.
Cases of child abuse and neglect, which numbered more than 3,000 in those seven counties as of March, would’ve been farmed out to lawyers in private practice.
On Thursday, GOP leaders struck the proposal, instead recommending an interim study committee investigate the feasibility of DCS contracting with private attorneys to provide representation in cases involving Child in Need of Services, terminations of parental rights and delinquency.
THE IMPETUS APPEARED to target costs of legal representation at the state agency. Democrats, including Rep. Kyle Miller of Fort Wayne, excoriated Wednesday’s pilot proposal, telling The Journal Gazette private attorneys might not have court experience with children’s cases, and likely wouldn’t be much of a money-saver.
“Private attorneys rightly are in business to make money,” Miller said Thursday. “Once they get up to speed on how much is involved in a lot of these DCS cases, they’re going to demand more money.”
According to Darla Little, roll of attorneys administrator with the Indiana Office of Admissions & Continuing Education, there are 946 active lawyers in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Wells counties, with 777 in Allen alone. Little doesn’t keep data on Indiana attorneys’ specialties, but it’s safe to assume a small percentage have experience representing abused and neglected children.
Republicans’ plan to divert funding from DCS was an uninformed attempt to perform a funding experiment on an agency charged with protecting society’s most marginalized and powerless demographic: its children. It was slipped into the budget during conference committee, where it received neither a public hearing with comment from DCS administrators and child advocates, nor a fiscal impact statement from the Legislative Services Agency.
Whether a study committee will investigate the possibility of DCS contracting with private attorneys for child legal services is the decision of the General Assembly’s Legislative Council. Statehouse leaders should welcome the opportunity to learn more about the extent of child abuse and neglect in Indiana.
According to a report last month by the Indiana Chapter of the National Children’s Alliance, the Hoosier State ranked 29th in 2019 for child abuse rates, the latest statistics available due to the COVID pandemic. Indiana’s foster care placement rate of 10 per 1,000 children, from birth to 17 years old, has consistently ranked among the highest rates of foster placement nationally, the alliance said.
More than 4,000 volunteers from Indiana’s Court Appointed Special Advocates served 23,290 abused and neglected Hoosier children in 2021. That same year, 199 Allen County CASA volunteers assisted 571 children.
IN 2018, DCS put itself on a Performance Improvement Plan to address concerns found during a 2017 study of the agency by the Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group, commissioned by the governor’s office. It said the agency’s data system was inadequate, staff retention rates were poor and the number of children in the welfare system was high.
Since then, the number of Children in Need of Services has trended downward, from around 20,000 to fewer than 12,000 in March. A child’s average time in the welfare system, however, has increased from 525 days in 2018 to 648 days in 2023.
“Absolutely that should be a concern,” Dr. Shannon Thompson, division chief of the Child Protection Program at Indiana University, told the Star. “But the worry is if you fire DCS attorneys, where are you going to get your pool of qualified people?”
Further review of the performance and efficiency of the Department of Child Services may well be warranted. But before Indiana’s most vulnerable children are subjected to an experiment in how protective services are delivered, there should be robust public discussion and thorough vetting of the possible effects of any proposed changes. And it is reasonable to wonder why that wasn’t the legislature’s first impulse.
