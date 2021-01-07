Optimists always look for the bright side of life, and it can be found even amid the coronavirus pandemic.
That is more difficult for anyone struggling physically, financially or emotionally, and it is nearly impossible for families who have lost someone they love.
But sometimes our indomitable spirit and sense of humor get us through the times that test us. So we look for the upside of life, even in COVID-19. A few examples:
• Far fewer people are contracting the flu or common cold, thanks to wearing masks, washing hands frequently, spraying disinfectant, cleaning surfaces and not shaking hands.
If we carry some of those proven germ-fighting methods into the post-coronavirus era, we will get sick less often. Businesses that encourage simple sanitation actions may find their employees won’t take as many sick days.
• The touch of anonymity that comes with having most of your face covered is often welcome. You feel like you’re incognito, and it’s easier to explain when you don’t recognize someone who greets you by name.
• Humans are appreciating the environment more.
Legendary performer Rita Moreno, who has seen a lot of life in her 89 years, recently noted, in a Parade article: “One of the most marvelous things that has happened to me during this pandemic is that I’ve been forced to really look around me. I’ve been given the opportunity to really appreciate this beautiful globe.”
Here in the North Country, we are rediscovering that nature’s beauty is easily within reach.
• Masks have the unexpected benefit of providing a little extra warmth in winter. You see fewer people removing their face covering after they leave a store, preferring to have that little extra bit of cloth as they walk to and from their cars.
• Many people have learned new ways to communicate, using Zoom and FaceTime for family visits with grandparents, friends, etc.
• Some companies have found that working from home works well. That can mean a savings for businesses and more convenience and less commuting costs for workers.
• For once, the entire world faces a common enemy, which can result in more empathy for and coordination with other nations.
Of course, the best development to come out of all this strife is that we have learned what is most important in life.
The extra time spent with immediate family has resulted in a new closeness in many relationships; conversely, not seeing friends and certain loved ones has made us cherish them even more.
We have discovered that material desires aren’t as necessary as we used to believe and that we can entertain ourselves in simpler ways, without spending a great deal of money.
The value of a hug, a smile and good health has soared during the past year. Let’s remember that when this is all over.
Press-Republican, Plattsburgh, New York
