LIGONIER [mdash] Esther E. Hostetler, 61, of Ligonier, died at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at her residence. She had been battling cancer since January. She was born Nov. 8, 1958, in LaGrange County, to Eli M. and LeAnna (Lambright) Miller. On March 27, 1980, in LaGrange County, she marri…