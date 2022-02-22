Sarah Palin, former governor of Alaska and vice-presidential nominee of a major party, twice this week lost her libel suit against the New York Times.
On Monday, while the jury in New York deliberated her case against the newspaper for a factual error in a 2017 editorial, Judge Jed Rakoff announced in court that he would set aside a verdict in her favor. Rakoff said Palin had not met the long-established standard for public figures of proving “actual malice or reckless disregard for the truth” on the part of the Times.
On Tuesday the jury made Rakoff’s declaration moot by reaching the same conclusion. The Times erred, the Times corrected the error, the Times was not and is not liable for defaming the once and perhaps future officeholder and candidate.
That the judge and jury separately reached the correct conclusion under the “Sullivan” standard is unassailable. That Palin doesn’t like that verdict is understandable.
THIS IS NOT A QUESTION limited to newspapers or to one side of the political spectrum. Tucker Carlson and his employer, Fox News, recently evaded a slander claim by successfully arguing that his show demonstrates so little allegiance to facts and accuracy that reasonable viewers know that he is not to be taken literally or seriously. The judge agreed and tossed the complaint.
But the calls, usually from the right and most prominently from former President Donald Trump, to “rewrite libel law” are misguided at best and dangerous to democracy at their worst.
Yes, it can be messy. But it’s also necessary. Rakoff on Monday noted that First Amendment law is designed to allow a “very robust debate involving especially people in power and that the whole point of the First Amendment as applied in that context would be undercut if the standard for libel and defamation were not as high as the Supreme Court decreed.”
GOOD JOURNALISTS ABHOR ERRORS. But they are also human, and humans make mistakes. The high standard of “actual malice or reckless disregard for the truth” established by the U.S. Supreme Court in the Sullivan case in 1964 creates a necessary carve-out for reporters and commentators acting in good faith.
Putting up with the occasional editing slip-up at the Times, or even the baseless bloviating of Carlson, is preferable to an alternative environment in which criticism of public figures withers for fear of judicial scrutiny.
Mankato (Minnesota) Free Press, Feb. 19
