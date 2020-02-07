For 8-10 years, all across Indiana, there was buzz in political circles about a smart, ambitious young man who had his eyes on elective office.
First, he dared to challenge the dominant Republican machine that controls almost every facet of Indiana's state government. He ran for state treasurer as a Democrat, and put his boundless energy on display.
He lost, of course. The significance of the race wasn't the final expected result. It was that more people now recognized his face. They also became familiar with his name, even though few could pronounce it.
He then turned his attention to the mayoral race in his hometown of South Bend. He was far more successful there, winning two terms while raising his national profile in a spirited but unsuccessful run for chair of the Democratic National Committee.
SAY THIS FOR the guy. He's bold. As his mayoral tenure wound down, he had the audacity to launch a campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. At first, he was a footnote. The common reaction was, "Smart guy, but who the heck does he think he is?"
And they still couldn't pronounce his name.
A year has gone by since this Hoosier propelled himself onto the national political scene. Everyone thought he'd be done by now. Many candidates with much higher profiles and far more experience have gone by the wayside.
But Pete Buttigieg is still there. And far fewer people are stumbling over his last name. (It's boot-edge-edge.)
ON MONDAY, Mayor Pete (as he likes to be called), shocked the nation with his performance in the Iowa Democratic Caucuses. He won the delegate count by the narrowest of margins over heavily favored Sen. Bernie Sanders, and is now surging in public opinion polls going into the New Hampshire primary.
It's a remarkable story that doesn't seem destined to end any time soon. While a successful Buttigieg primary campaign remains improbable, it no longer seems impossible. He's made tremendous inroads on the rugged national landscape, and he has so far survived the pitfalls. He cannot be underestimated, despite the fact that he's 38 years old, openly gay and relatively inexperienced in big-time political warfare.
No one disputes that Mayor Pete has a bright future. What's intriguing is that his future now seems closer than anyone previously thought.
— Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
