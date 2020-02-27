Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.