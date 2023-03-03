Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Snow. Snow will become heavy at times this afternoon as the wind picks up. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. High 38F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.